Clinical Practitioner by Menlo Park

Here we have the chance for an Advanced Nurse/Clinical Practitioner to take on a fantastic position in a wonderful, forward thinking practice GP surgery! You will join a team who aim to create the best working environment, prioritising the well-being of its staff whilst delivering an exceptional level of patient care to patients. You will have access to mentorship, clinical networks and peer group support, as well as having opportunities to train, learn and develop.

You will work closely with a team of supportive clinicians to ensure the greatest level of care is delivered to all patients of all ages and backgrounds; particularly in areas such as minor illnesses and acute, on the day appointments, as well as seeing long-term conditions and more.

This is a great position in a fantastic surgery who are not afraid to think outside the box as they wish to continually improve their levels of service to all patients for years to come.

Salary - £45,000 - £50,000 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - Milton Keynes area

The surgery -

Great team atmosphere where the patient is the number one priority

Affluent demographic, with young families and children

Passionate about development opportunities and training

Multi-disciplined team of clinicians around you

Streamlined and efficient admin system

Excellent management structure

Doing a great deal for the local patient base

Perks and benefits for employees at the practice

Your role -

Full-time or part-time Advanced Nurse/Clinical Practitioner

Deliver exceptional levels of care to all patients

Work autonomously and as part of a team

Telephone and face-to-face appointments

Focus on minor illnesses and urgent on the day appointments

See long term conditions

Utilise your prescribing qualification and primary care experience

Working collaboratively with the multi-disciplinary general practice team

The benefits -

NHS pension

Fantastic mentorship

Extra day of leave per year for work anniversary

Paid for Indemnity cover

Unsocial hours payment at 30%, Monday to Friday after 6pm and all-day Saturday and Sunday

Learning and Development time (5% of weekly hours)

Family friendly employment policies

Cycle to work scheme

Access to NHS Discounts

