Prescribing Paramedic Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a very well respected and forward thinking GP training practice in the Upper Calder Valley area. This is a fantastic opportunity for an Prescribing Paramedic Practitioner or ACP with experience in Primary Care to be part of a close knit, well respected team with very strong progression and development opportunities and flexibility around start and finish times. Benefit from 15 minute appointments and work alongside a varied and experienced MDT with a very good staff retention.

Salary - £45,000 - £55,000 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 28 days annual leave + Bank Holidays + Study Leave + Paid Indemnity

Location - Upper Calder Valley

The surgery -

Forward-thinking practice based in the Upper Calder Valley

Close knit and respected team with very good staff retention

Highly regarded in the area

CQC Good

Work alongside a highly skilled, multi-disciplinary team

High QOF achieving

SystmOne computer system

Your role -

Open to full or part time (and option to do full time over 4 days)

See acute, on the day, urgent appointments

15 minute appointments

Home visits on a rota basis

Optional extended hours

Comfortable seeing all age ranges

Opportunities to progress and develop your career

Must be a prescriber with experience in Primary Care!

The benefits -

Salary up to £55,000 DOE

NHS Pension

28 days annual leave

Bank Holidays

