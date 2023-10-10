Theatre Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Administrator | Bushey, Watford | Full Time | Permanent | Fee Parking | Competitive Salary plus Benefits

Spire Bushey Hospital are looking for an Administrator to join their Theatre team. The successful applicant will provide an excellent administrative and customer service support function within the Theatre Department, being the first point for all contact coming into the department via telephone; email or face to face, ensuring all queries are dealt with effectively by the most appropriate person. Ensuring all consultant requests are acted upon professionally and in a timely manner. Working with the Theatre Manager to provide administration support as required and being responsible for the management and distribution of all relevant information to appropriate individuals and companies.

Duties and responsibilities

Highlighting any potential inhibitors to the booking request to the Theatre Manager / Theatre Management Team

Co-ordinate and print theatre lists

To give full support to the Theatre Management team in updating and implementing new processes and procedures as required

Record KPI stats as required by Theatre Manager

Record theatre utilisation data & challenge the Theatre Team where data appears incomplete or incorrect

Answering telephone, dealing with queries, passing messages to Theatre Manager / staff

Ordering stationery

Data recording / Analysis / Costing as requested by Theatre Manager

Take minutes for the monthly theatre meeting/type up minutes

Photocopying and other administrative tasks as requested by the Theatre Manager

Screen all booking forms of proposed operations, identify where additional equipment (loans / specialist or bespoke) is required, bring this to the Specialist Lead Practitioners attention in a timely and consistent manner

Support the theatre team as required in raising orders, organising deliveries and returning of loan equipment

Highlight any abnormalities and inconsistencies in kit ordering with Theatre Manager and alert other relevant departments

Liaise closely with consultant secretaries, equipment companies.

Liaise closely with Stores, SSD and theatre staff

Ensure that charge sheets are received from theatre staff for all patients

Make charges within three days using the appropriate route, insured, Liaise with Business Administrator / any financial queries for theatre charging.

Ensuring OPCS codes NSV and SIM numbers are present and correct

Liaising with Pharmacy and Stores for correct codes

Who we're looking for

Customer Service experience is essential, whether that is in a face-to-face role or via telephone.

Excellent verbal and telephone manner.

IT Literate - Microsoft Office

Experience of planning work and acting under instruction.

Working as part of a team but the ability to make decisions independently.

Empathy for principles and importance of equality and dignity at work

You must be a motivated and driven individual who is able to meet deadlines and manage your time accordingly.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

