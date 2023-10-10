Pre-Assessment Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Pre-Operative Assessment Manager | Outpatients | Band Equivalent | Solihull, Birmingham| Full Time

Spire Parkway have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Pre-Operative Assessment Manager to join their team on a permanent basis. The successful applicant will be a part of a dedicated, supportive and friendly team. The post holder will be responsible for leading and developing the Pre-operative assessment (POA) service ensuring safe and effective pre-operative care. Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services.

Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."

Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.



Duties and responsibilities

- Responsible & accountable for the delivery of safe & effective care within the POA environment & management of the team

- Advise and support the POA team, be active in the development of staff through appraisal & supervision; provision of training

- Knowledgeable & experienced in Pre-assessment of a range of surgeries; pre-operative investigations; recognition & actioning of abnormal findings

- Develop the POA service with the support of the DOCs and Deputy DOCs



Who we're looking for

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Demonstrable experience in a similar role

- Experience of change management.

- Extensive post registration experience, some of which will be at Band 6 or above within the required specialist area of practice.

- Pre-assessment experience is essential for this position

- Experience of leading a team.

- Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

