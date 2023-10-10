Bank Registered Nurse - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Registered Nurse | Outpatients | Bank | Various Shifts Available | Methley Park - LS26
Spire Methley Park Hospital are now recruiting a highly motivated, flexible and experienced Registered Nurse to join our Outpatients department on the bank team, we offer a variety of shifts available to suit your flexibility and home/work life balance.
Spire Methley Park Hospital situated in Methley in South Leeds, has recently completed a 7.6 million refurbishment, which included a new theatre equipped with cutting-edge technology enabling us to carry out complex surgery across a variety of clinical specialties. At Spire Methley Park Hospital caring for our patients is at the heart of what we do. We provide expert medical care in our modern, well-equipped hospital for all of our patients.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Responsible for providing a range of support services to the Nurses and Consultants during procedures including:
- Maintenance of quality care delivery
- Liaising and networking with other departments across the hospital
- Work as a part of a team assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload
- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements
Who we're looking for:
- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions
- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care
- Able to lead clinics
- Ability to multi-task
- Strong communication skills
- Able to carry out wound dressings
- Phlebotomy skills (desirable as training can be given)
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications