Porter by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Porter | Watford, Bushey | Full Time, Permanent | Competitive Salary + Enhanced Pay for Unsociable Hours | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits | Working Hours: Shifts between 7am to 10pm
At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To work as multi-skilled member of the team providing high level, quality support to the hospital working with the minimum of supervision, covering any of the courier, portering, theatre, cleaning and security duties.
Who we're looking for
- Excellent customer service and providing a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time, our team of Porters provide a vital service in our Hospital.
- Although escorting patients in a safe and friendly manner is a key function you will also be required to perform a number of varied duties.
- Managing the post and deliveries, all waste collection and disposal (including clinical)
- Movement of all goods and equipment when required and any additional tasks as requested.
Working Hours: Shifts between 7am to 10pm
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
