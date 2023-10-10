For Employers
Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 132 jobs
WirralLocation
Wirral
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Nursing Home Manager for our client's 42 bedded Nursing Home based in Wirral which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Nursing Home Manager vacancy details:

£50k per annum (Performance Related Bonuses)
full time hours
Day shifts
Permanent contracts

Nursing Home Manager experience & qualifications:

- You must have good knowledge of CQC Compliance
- Previous experience managing a Nursing Home setting is desired.
- You must be a registered nurse.
- Experience working with the elderly and those with dementia is desired

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.

