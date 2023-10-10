Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Nursing Home Manager for our client's 42 bedded Nursing Home based in Wirral which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.
Nursing Home Manager vacancy details:
£50k per annum (Performance Related Bonuses)
full time hours
Day shifts
Permanent contracts
Nursing Home Manager experience & qualifications:
- You must have good knowledge of CQC Compliance
- Previous experience managing a Nursing Home setting is desired.
- You must be a registered nurse.
- Experience working with the elderly and those with dementia is desired
If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.
