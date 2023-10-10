Bank Pre-Operative Assessment Nurses by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse | Competitive Hourly Rate | Flexible working | Elland

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Bank Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse to join our Staffing Bank. This role will be working within the Pre-Operative Assessment Team on a casual contract between the hours of 7am and 8pm Monday to Saturday.

Spire Elland Hospital has been providing high levels of medical treatment and personal care since 1985. Our hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team on-site who practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, general surgery, gynaecology, and cosmetic procedures

Duties and responsibilities:

You will support the ongoing development of the Pre-operative assessment (POA) service ensuring safe and effective pre-operative care. The team follows the electronic pre-assessment pathway.

You will be working autonomously, completing POA for a caseload of patients, undertaking a targeted history with assessment of past medical, operative and anaesthetic history.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 years pre-operative assessment experience.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

ECG and phlebotomy - desirable

Medical experience - desirable

Strong Assessment skills

Strong communication skills

Computer literate

Efficient with workload

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rimante Petrova on 07935705260 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

