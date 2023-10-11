Residential Childcare Worker

Location Derby, Littleover/Mickleover

Service / Department: Children’s Residential Care Home

Responsible to: Registered Manager

Responsible for

To provide quality care for a group of vulnerable young people with emotional & behavioural difficulties within an Ofsted registered residential home.

Terms and Conditions

Hours 40 per week + sleep ins

Salary Range (FTE) £29,494 to £31,990 (OTE, inclusive of sleep ins)

Holidays (FTE) 28

Employment Status Full Time

Probationary Period 6 Months

Notice Period (weeks) 2 Months

Residential Childcare Worker - Job Purpose:

To deliver high standards of care, protection and support to children and young people with learning disabilities and related complex needs by facilitating their physical, psychological, emotional and recreational development. The children we care for in our homes are aged from 10-18 years old who experience emotional and behavioural difficulties (EBD). As a care worker you will be responsible for following care plans, support young people with their education, run activities and support young people in our care. As a Senior member of the team, you will be responsible for organising the team of skilled care workers, planning, and overseeing shifts and taking a lead on the day-to-day activities in the home

Residential Childcare Worker - General Duties:

To effectively safeguard all children and young people in the home

To oversee any incidents that, occur in the home whilst on shift.

To adhere to your duty of care

To assist the Registered Manager in managing a staffed residential home for children

To help promote a stimulating, caring and culturally appropriate environment for the children and young people.

Work as a team

To provide practical and emotional support to enable Children and young people under the guidance of the Registered Manager.

To key work at least one child/young person

To manage the key child’s finances

Residential Childcare Worker - Specific Duties:

Service Delivery:

Helping Children and young people with leisure interests and skill development inside and outside the home.

Participation in the house shopping with young people where possible

Helping Children and young people to make informed choices.

Implementing personal care plans set out for Children and young people.

Assisting with day care activities.

Communicating with other staff about Children and young people’ needs/activities.

Recording Children and young peoples’ needs/activities/behaviours in the home’s diary system.

Facilitating regular Service User meetings.

To help ensure that each Children and young peoples’ health needs are met including: - Liaising with medical services (e.g., GP, Dentist) - Ensuring the implementation of appropriate medication procedures

Carrying out key working sessions

Developing the co-key worker

Carrying out risk assessments and reviews

Shift planning and delegation of tasks

Conflict resolution and debriefs at the end of each shift.

People Management:

To establish a good relationship with Children and young people, friends and advocates

To work closely and in a professional manner with other professionals, both within and outside the Home e.g., GPs, Consultants, Social Workers

Lead and work co-operatively with fellow workers and to use own initiative

Residential Childcare Worker - Person Specification

Qualifications and Education

NVQ L3 in Children & Young People

Full UK driving licence.

Experience

EBD children in residential care: 3 years

Senior support worker with EBD children: 1 year

Work in a residential setting.

The key attributes and resilience for working with children with a Learning disability (LD) as well as managing challenging behaviour they may present.

Understand the importance of providing a stable environment for children.

Experience of working with children with Social, Emotional and Behavioral Difficulties

Effective communication skills both written and verbal.

Diligent, enthusiastic, and passionate

Good domestic skills e.g., cooking and cleaning. Ability to carry out personal care tasks e.g., bathing and toileting.

Hold a Full UK Driving Licence

Knowledge and understanding

Children’s Home Regulations and Quality Standards 2015, Single Social Care Inspection Framework (SSCIF), Children Act 1989, Children and Families Act 2014, Care Standards Act 2000, Children Act 2004, Working Together to Safeguard Children 2015, Health and Safety at work and associated guidance and regulation.

Knowledge of the Care Sector. A good understanding of Health and Safety legislation.

Good knowledge of IT

Skill and Abilities

Good communication skills.

Good reading, writing and numeracy skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to work according to principles of ‘normalisation’ i.e., Enabling Children and young people to develop independentskills. Respecting and enhancing the Children and young people’s social status.

Able to balance mixed workload and priorities.

Ability to liaise with a range of people e.g., GPs, Consultants, Social Workers.

Ability to work closely with Children and young peoples’ families e.g., listening to their views, keeping them informed.

Strong Motivation to Work.

Commitment to the Company.

Able to work longer hours when required.

Ability to work shifts, including evenings and weekends.

Ability to be a positive role model for other staff and young people, e.g., by being.

supportive, flexible, constructive, and reliable.

Equality and Diversity

Promote equality and value diversity by interpreting equality, diversity, and rights in accordance with legislation, policies and procedures and relevant standards.

Identify patterns of discrimination and take actions to overcome this and enable others to promote quality and diversity and a non-discriminatory culture that supports people in exercising their rights.

Residential Childcare Worker - Conditions of Service