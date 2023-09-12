Female Support Worker by Voyage Care

Voyage Care Recruiting for Female Support Worker



Location: Kings Lynn and Swaffham



Shifts: Various and sleepins or Waking nights



"This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time"



Pay Rate: £11.22



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Evening and weekend pay at an Extra 50p per hour

Overtime rates at an Extra £1 per hour

As a Floating Support Worker at our services in Kings Lynn or Swaffham, you will work over 3 services. Your aim is to promote their confidence and independence and support them to lead a fulfilling life. This will be incorporating in both therapy based activities and social based activities.



Requirements:



UK Driving licence required as you will be required to drive the company's Manual vehicle

Own transport as you may be in a different service each day

Experience in care

Your benefits



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses

About this Job -



We are expanding our team and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team of Support Workers.



You will be supporting a person in their own home and within the community, assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



As a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK, Voyage Care supports thousands of people. Across our services we support people to do various activities such as bowling, going to the cinema and on days out to the coast - so it might not feel much like work!





The individuals we support enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However we will still provide a full training program that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts.



This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

