Female Care & Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Female Care & Support Worker (Driver Required)
Location: Bestwood, Nottingham
Pay Rate: £10.72ph
Overtime Rate: +£1.00ph*
Evening/Weekend Rate: +£0.50ph*
Hours: 35 hours per week. Full-time, permanent contract with guaranteed hours available

Voyage Care are recruiting! Start your new job with a sector leading care provider with 35 years' experience today.

We are currently recruiting for our 514 Arnold Road residential service in Bestwood, Nottingham where we support ten adults with learning disabilities and associated physical disabilities. You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.

We are keen to hear from you if you are an Experienced Female Support Worker looking to take the next step in your career - with our fantastic training we can support you towards promotion and career progression.

Your benefits will include:

  • Refer a Friend Bonus (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!*)
  • Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay
  • Pay increases between roles
  • Paid training, inductions, holidays, DBS checks and qualifications
  • Enhanced family leave
  • Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card
  • Free 24/7 external counselling service
  • Pension scheme and life assurance
  • Access to external Wagestream app
  • Long service awards

Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.

*T&Cs apply

All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

