Support Worker by Voyage Care

New Support Worker Opportunities - Apply Today!



Location: Rochester



Pay: £10.92



Full time and Part Time Permanent Positions available



Shift patterns include early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts



(e.g. 7.30am -2.30pm, 2.15pm-9.15pm, 10am-5pm)



Sleep shifts also available



Flexible on Driver Requirement



We are recruiting for our Residential Care Service, 74 Sir Evelyn Road, where we support up to six residents living with a variety of needs including learning disabilities and autism.



We welcome candidates with experience or new to care. Positivity and an enthusiasm to make a difference are key, we provide training for everything else.





Voyage Care is a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK. Across our services we support people to do various activities such as bowling, going to the cinema and enjoying days out to the coast - so it might not feel much like work! A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things, try new activities, develop new skills, and lead as fulfilling life as possible.



Requirements:-

Your duties will also include:



Assisting with day to day living tasks such as meal preparation and household tasks.

Ensuring the people we support are encouraged to reach their full potential.

Supporting all residents to live as independently as possible.

Providing personal care.

Support with medication and health needs.

Support to access activities and socialise with others.

Support activities in the house such as arts and crafts, music, and meeting sensory needs.

Learning and utilising a variety of communication methods.

So, what can voyage care do for you?



Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

