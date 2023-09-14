Care Co-ordinator by Voyage Care

Part Time Care Co-Ordinator



3 Days per week, 9am-5pm, no weekends.



Location: Office based in Crawley Town Centre



Salary: £16,602.3 per annum



The Care Coordinator will be responsible for the appropriate management and coordination of the care delivery team to ensure provision of commissioned services to the people we support and be the first point of contact for day-to-day operational requirements of care team and the people we support. You will be based in our office three days a week.



Key Responsibilities



Complete and maintain monthly schedules for your care packages in line with deadlines. Ensure your care team have appropriate shifts allocated and any gaps in schedules are filled with an appropriate carer as soon as possible.

Monitor and maintain the electronic call monitoring system with incoming and outgoing times

System maintenance related to schedules and care packages ensuring hours and shift patters are correct at all times and any ended packages have been removed from the system

Involvement in setting up of new package including system set up and co-ordination of introduction meetings, initial rotas etc.

Involvement in relevant meetings related to the care of the people we support, these may involve, families, other professionals or the funders

Co-ordinate the production, collection and distribution of MAR charts for your care packages, making full use of pharmacy MAR charts where possible.

Maintaining compliance and support of staff through coordination and completion of supervision, appraisal and team meetings and spot checks as per Company policy

To ensure management of employee's sickness and absence as per company policies, including carrying out return to work interviews when relevant.

General line management of your care delivery team, including managing availability or contractual changes, annual leave requests, other relevant HR issues and ensuring leavers are processed in line with company procedure.

Provide operational support in relation to complaints, staff grievances and disciplinary issues.

Fill gaps in care rotas in emergency situations where you have the necessary skills and experience

Support the Recruiter by:

Actively participating in monthly recruitment meetings to establish exact recruitment requirements



Interviewing new care staff



Monitoring compliance status of care delivery team and requesting appropriate documentation or training courses in a timely manner

Why work for Voyage Care?



Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

