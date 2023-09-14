Operational Support Team Administrator 12months FTC by Voyage Care

Reporting to the Operational Support Team Supervisor an exciting opportunity has arisen to join a dynamic finance department on a 12month fixed term contract. This role sits within a team that is responsible for ensuring the operational data held in our new ERP is robustly maintained.



Process People We Support new starter forms.



Create & maintain charge and pay rates within the system



Liaise with our Contracts Team to create system contract records including rates and processing rules for framework contracts.



Create system contract records for individuals and new funders following validation of funding from contracts team.



Communicate relevant system contract references to Operations to streamline the set-up of clients.



Liaise with our Fee Procurement Team to ensure the latest fee uplifts are reflected in the system.



Ensure all changes to pay & charge rates comply with our authorisation matrix.



Create & maintain TUPE Pay rate override records



Maintain and update relevant mileage, travel time & bank holiday & billing calendar fields & rates in the system.



Investigate and resolve any finance / invoice queries



Deactivate and archive old data to ensure only current rates are in use



Comply with agreed SLA for create users and changes



Advise on or provide any relevant system reporting, specifically around pay and charge rates.



Other ad-hoc duties as required.





Key characteristics for role: attention to detail, high level of accuracy.



In return you will receive a competitive salary, 23 days annual leave + bank holidays and your birthday off, life assurance, pension contribution, and Voyage Care's reward scheme.



