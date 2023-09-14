For Employers
Operational Support Team Administrator 12months FTC by Voyage Care
company logo
Voyage Care
Healthcare

Lichfield
Lichfield
a month ago
Posted date
a month ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
Fully remote
Fully remote

Reporting to the Operational Support Team Supervisor an exciting opportunity has arisen to join a dynamic finance department on a 12month fixed term contract. This role sits within a team that is responsible for ensuring the operational data held in our new ERP is robustly maintained.

    • Process People We Support new starter forms.
    • Create & maintain charge and pay rates within the system
    • Liaise with our Contracts Team to create system contract records including rates and processing rules for framework contracts.
    • Create system contract records for individuals and new funders following validation of funding from contracts team.
    • Communicate relevant system contract references to Operations to streamline the set-up of clients.
    • Liaise with our Fee Procurement Team to ensure the latest fee uplifts are reflected in the system.
    • Ensure all changes to pay & charge rates comply with our authorisation matrix.
    • Create & maintain TUPE Pay rate override records
    • Maintain and update relevant mileage, travel time & bank holiday & billing calendar fields & rates in the system.
    • Investigate and resolve any finance / invoice queries
    • Deactivate and archive old data to ensure only current rates are in use
    • Comply with agreed SLA for create users and changes
    • Advise on or provide any relevant system reporting, specifically around pay and charge rates.
    • Other ad-hoc duties as required.



Key characteristics for role: attention to detail, high level of accuracy.

In return you will receive a competitive salary, 23 days annual leave + bank holidays and your birthday off, life assurance, pension contribution, and Voyage Care's reward scheme.

Make a great career choice and apply now!

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.

