Nurse by Voyage Care

Registered Nurse



Location Farnham



Salary £22.58 per hour



We are looking for a Registered General Nurse (RGN) to join our passionate and dedicated team, delivering the highest quality support to help adults with complex needs. Join Voyage Care, a sector leading provider with over 95% of our services rated outstanding, for a generous salary, excellent benefits and the chance to progress your career.



Some of your duties as an RGN will include the following:



Using the principles of recovery-focused outcomes to promote wellbeing in people with long-standing, complex mental health problems that often present behaviours that challenge.

Efficiently managing day-to-day service delivery, providing leadership to a team of Support Workers, with occasional support from a Service Manager.

Working with the people we support, their families and others to assess client need, develop support plans and implement planned interventions.

Using an adaptable approach to fit the needs of the individual and recognize and promote positive risk-taking.

To apply for this RGN role, you will need to be a qualified Nurse skilled in overseeing support staff and both planning and delivering high-quality clinical care focused on a person-centred approach. The role offers variety and the opportunity to work autonomously and progress your career.



In return for your skills, compassion and dedication you will receive the support you need to develop your skills, a highly competitive package and a varied role with the opportunity to work autonomously.



Join Voyage Care as an RGN today for a friendly, supportive team and the opportunity to transform lives with one of the best names in our industry.





COVID-19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves at all times. We have an in-house team that ensures that all of our services have plenty of PPE at all times. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance. Our aim is to keep you and the people we support safe.

