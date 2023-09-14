For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now a member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Support Worker by Voyage Care
company logo
Voyage Care
Healthcare
View 260 jobs
EastleighLocation
Eastleigh
a month ago
Posted date
a month ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Support Worker - Eastleigh, Hampshire - £11.50 per hour

At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:

  • Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
  • Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
Voyage Care are currently looking to recruit a number of Support Workers into our supported living service in Eastleigh. As a Support Worker with Voyage Care you will be working with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities and mental health needs. You will be promoting independence and supporting them to lead a life that is as fulfilling as possible by enabling them to participate in social based activities and day to day tasks.

Benefits to a career with Voyage Care:

  • Competitive rates of pay
  • A clearly defined career path if you want it
  • A mixture of in house training and nationally recognised qualifications (such as the level 3 in Health & Social Care) fully paid for by us
  • Paid DBS & Holidays
  • Life assurance & Pension Scheme
  • Retail rewards & savings
  • Long service awards




Essential

  • Flexibility. This is a shift based role that can include working on weekends and bank holidays so flexibility is essential.
  • A passion for delivering excellent customer service and a genuine desire to help people
  • The ability to work well within a team
  • The ability to work to robust, clear guide lines
Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.







We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Support Worker by Voyage Care
company logo
Voyage Care
Eastleigh
a month ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time