Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Senior Support Worker

Location: Johnstone, Renfrewshire

Pay Rate: £11.90 per hour

Hours: Full time and Part time, Rolling rota with every second weekend off



Week 1 Monday Tuesday Saturday Sunday



Week 2 Wednesday Thursday Friday



Come & join the Voyage Care family and do something amazing. Work with us in the North region where 100% of our services are rated Good & Outstanding by Care Inspectorate!



Are you looking for full time hours with more time off?



Do you have Support Worker experience and you're looking for development?



Do you struggle with fuel costs or don`t have a car? Our new shift patterns support with this.



Due to the nature of the role, previous senior or leadership experience within a similar environment is preferable. We are keen to hear from you if you are an experienced support worker or acting senior looking to take the next step in your career - with our fantastic training we can support you towards promotion and career progression.



We are currently recruiting for Beechmount which is a residential service in Johnstone, supporting 8 adults aged 18 - 65 with learning or physical disabilities, communication difficulties and behaviours that may challenge.



You'll lead the team to help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same. You will also be involved in the day-to-day maintenance of support plans, reviews, medication, finances and supervisions in addition to other responsibilities and duties. We provide a fantastic training and induction programme that will support you in your role.



Your benefits



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:







Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses

Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.









A Full UK Driving Licence is preferred.

