Bank Support Worker by Voyage Care

Job Title: Bank Support Worker - Zero Hours contract, working as and when required



Shifts: Various shifts from Monday - Sunday



Location: Wirral CH44 - CH45



Pay: £10.42 per hour



Role Overview:- As a Support Worker in our Wirral services, you will work with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities and mental health needs supporting them to lead as fulfilling life as possible, incorporating both therapy based activities and social based activities. You will assist the people to be as independent as possible.



Requirements:-Support Workers in this location, experience is not necessary as all training is provided. It is a shift based role, flexibility is essential.



Your duties will also include:



Helping the people we support to learn new skills.

Ensuring the people we support are encouraged to reach their full potential.

Supporting our clients to live as independently as possible.

Providing personal care.

Moving and handling needs

Support with medication and complex clinical needs.

Companionship.

Support to access activities and socialise with others

Benefits:



Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores including Argos and Asda, and leisure attractions, such as Alton Towers and Sea Life Centre.

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers, restaurants etc

Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7

Paid training, induction and nationally funded recognised qualifications

We'll pay for your DBS checks

Paid annual leave & pension scheme

Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones

Long Service Award

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000. (Terms and conditions apply).





No experience is necessary as all of our staff receive training tailored to the needs of the people they support. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

