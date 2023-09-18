Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Support Worker (Driver Required)



Location: Titchfield, Fareham



Pay Rate: £12.92 per hour



Here at our new specialist residential care service in Fareham, we will be supporting 3 adults with mental health needs, learning disabilities, autism, physical disabilities and challenging behaviours - this may include people moving on from long term hospital stays.



The aim of the service is to enable people to live a fulfilled life, as independently as possible. You will develop positive, respectful and trusting relationships with the people we support to improve their confidence and self-esteem, incorporating both therapeutic and social based activities.



You must be resilient, flexible and composed in your approach, following Positive Behaviour Support plans and understanding the importance of reflective practice to ensure the best outcomes for the person.



You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day or night will be the same.



You will also enjoy benefits including:



A fantastic training and induction programme that will support you in your role.

Funded Blue Light Care including lots of high street discounts

Refer a Friend BONUS (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!*Terms apply)

Excellent opportunities to progress if you want it

Paid DBS and holidays

Long service awards & retail rewards and savings

Life assurance and pension scheme

About this Job -



We are expanding our team and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team of Support Workers.



This registered service supports individuals within the home and local community. As a Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



As a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK, Voyage Care supports thousands of people. Across our services we support people to do various activities such as bowling, going to the cinema and on days out to the coast - so it might not feel much like work!





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

