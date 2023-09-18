Support Worker by Voyage Care

Job Description and ResponsibilitiesAs a Support Worker at Barley Close in Axminster, you will work with individuals who have varying degrees of physical disabilities, epilepsy and learning difficulties. We pride ourselves in promoting independence and supporting people to lead as fulfilling a life as possible.We are looking for a Support Worker to join our established and friendly team based at Barley Close on a full time or part time basis. Experience isn't essential as full training is provided.You don't need to have experience to be a fantastic Support Worker, what you need is a passion for enhancing the quality of life for the people we support, a desire to learn and a genuine caring attitude. If you've got the passion to make someone's life better, we can give you all the skills and development opportunities you need to build a great career.A career with Voyage Care offers long-term employment prospects, with opportunity for promotion and progression as well as job security in a sector leading organisation.At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues and we're proud to offer excellent pay rates across all of our servicesas well asWe also provide a, which provides you with access to lots of high street discountsWe can accommodate full and part time hours, we have a fantastic range of benefits for our staff and we offer sector leading career progression, so don't hesitate to apply today and make a real difference to the lives of the people we're supporting!





