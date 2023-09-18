Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Do you love to help people and are looking for a new challenge? If you are this may be the perfect role for you!



Location: Tonbridge



Pay Rate: £12.62 per hour



Hours: 7:00am-2:30pm & 2:00pm-9:30pm. It is a requirement that all our staff work some weekends



Voyage Care are looking for a confident Senior Support Worker with a passion for delivering outstanding care. You will be working 37.5 hours per week (Shifts including a mixture of days, nights and weekends) making a positive difference to the lives of the people in our care at The Hadlow's. This registered ABI (Acquired Brain Injury) service supports up to nine male residents within the home and local community.



As a Senior Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



All service users are over the age of 18; personal care is required for one resident and prompting is used to support the remaining residents.



Voyage Care is a sector leading provider, with over 30 years' experience of specialist care and support. We support over 3,500 people with learning disabilities, autism, brain injuries and other complex needs across the UK.



What qualities and attributes are we looking for?



Genuine desire to make a positive difference in people's lives

Excellent verbal and written communication

Good team player

Ability to provide a trusting and stimulating environment

Passionate about empowering service user's independence

Your benefits



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses





This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

