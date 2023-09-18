Care Team Leader by Voyage Care

Role: Care Team Leader (Driver with own vehicle required)

Location: Carno, Powys

Pay Rate: £13.46ph

Hours: 37.5 hours - full time, permanent contract with guaranteed hours available



Voyage Care are recruiting leaders! Start your new job with a sector leading care provider with 35 years' experience today.



We are currently recruiting a Care Team Leader for our supported living services in the Carno area. Due to the nature of the role, previous senior or leadership experience within a similar environment is required.



We are keen to hear from you if you are an experienced acting senior or senior support worker looking to take the next step in your career - with our fantastic training we can support you towards promotion and career progression.



You will be responsible for creating and maintaining person centred support plans, and ensuring high quality support is being provided to each of the people that we support. Carrying out other duties designated by the Manager which include delegation of duties to support workers, you will also promote good practice at all times and act as an effective and positive role model. As a Care Team Leader, you may be required to work alone with the people you support or as part of a team and may be required to provide support in any location appropriate to meet the needs of the service.



Your benefits will include:

Refer a Friend Bonus (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!*)

Pay increases between roles

Paid training, inductions, holidays, DBS checks and qualifications

Paid SCW Registration for your first year

Enhanced family leave

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Pension scheme and life assurance

Access to external Wagestream app

Long service awards

Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.



*T&Cs apply



All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.