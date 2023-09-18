Support Worker by Voyage Care

Registered Service Night Support Worker - Eastleigh £11.41 Per Hour



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

We're on the hunt for genuinely caring, hands-on Support Workers with a passion for enhancing the quality of life of the people we support. You'll be based within our Registered service in Eastleigh.



As a support worker with us you'll be helping people to gain more independence in their daily lives, whilst working within a dynamic team to support a fantastic group of people!



Our seven bedded Registered Service in Eastleigh is currently home to seven people we support and is a welcoming and friendly environment, you can be sure that no two days will be the same! You'll be enhancing the lives of the people we support by teaching them new life skills, assisting with personal care, encouraging them to access their local communities, socialising and doing lots of activities. The people we support enjoy going to theme parks or the beach, the as well as unwinding, playing video games, watching films or going to the cinema.



This is a waking night position working 30 hours per week between 21:45 - 07:45.



This is an amazing role for someone who is looking to really make a difference to someone's life and to help them grow in confidence and independence so that they meet their goals, whether this be making dinner by themselves, or taking them away on holiday!





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

