Service Manager by Voyage Care

Commitment to delivering high quality care.

Previous managerial experience in a care setting.

Strong working knowledge of care standards and regulations.

Have a Registered Managers Award plus Level 5 diploma or be willing to work towards.

Excellent organisational and communication skills.

Reliability and being approachable.

Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses

We are recruiting for a Service Manager to manager two, 3 bed registered services, 29 Briants Avenue and 4 Pages Orchard in Caversham. The successful candidate will be required to register with the Care Quality Commission. At this Service we provide support for adults with challenging behaviour, learning disabilities Mobility and complex needs.Our emphasis is to promote a person-centred approach in all aspects of the support we offer. Our aim is to support residents to achieve their goals in life and we actively seek out opportunities for everyone to develop their skills and confidence through a variety of staff involvement, activities and other initiatives.Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:"Recommend a Friend Scheme which rewards £500 to £2000 T&C apply"RequirementsFinancially astute and exceptionally organized, you will join us with a Registered Managers Award plus your Level 5 Diploma or equivalent qualification or be eligible to complete the Level 5 Diploma. You will certainly be experienced in care management and will possess excellent knowledge of Care Standards, Regulations and Valuing People. Above all, you should be as approachable, as reliable and as dedicated as we are, and you'll be poised to hit the ground 'sprinting'.We ensure that the people we support reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.Due to the nature of this post, a full UK driving license is essential.Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010.





