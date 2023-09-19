Bank Support Worker by Voyage Care

Bank Support Workers Required -Supported Living



Are you a passionate and experienced support worker? If you are this may be the perfect role for you!



Location: Folkstone



Pay rate: £10.42



Experience preferred not essential as full training will be provided.



You must be able to work flexibly including weekends and sleep ins.



Voyage Care is a leading care provider, with over 30 years' experience of specialist care and support. We have numerous support worker roles and now, more than ever, we need help to support the most vulnerable people in society.



About the Role:



As a Support Worker in our Supported Living Service, you will work with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities and physical disabilities. whilst encouraging their independence and supporting them to lead as fulfilling life as possible.



Whilst no two days are the same typically, you'll help our residents with the everyday challenges, enabling them to carry out tasks, chores and hobbies that most people take for granted but are really meaningful to the people we support.



Your Benefits:



We offer a great range of benefits which include:-



Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



** Should your employment with Voyage Care terminate for any reason within the first 3 months of your employment start date, the full cost of the DBS will be repayable back to us. Deducted from your final salary



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

