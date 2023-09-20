Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Support Worker

Location: Chesser, Edinburgh, Scotland

Pay Rate: £11.40 per hour

Hours: Full time,

Shifts 15 hour shifts with sleepover. 1 on 2 off or 2 on 4 off.



Are you looking for full time hours with more time off?



Do you struggle with fuel costs or don`t have a car? Our new shift patterns support with this.



Work with us in the north region where 100% of our services are rated good or above by Care Inspectorate!



We are developing an exciting new service in Chesser and this is a great opportunity to get to know the people we support in their current surroundings and support with the transitional process to ourselves, you will support promoting their independance and creating a new homely environment. this is 9 people we support in their own flats, their needs ranging from learning disabilities, autism and epilepsy.



Whether you are new to care or have previous experience, your values are much more important to us. We provide a fantastic training and induction programme that will support you in your role.



You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same. We provide a fantastic training and induction programme that will support you in your role.



Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Paid training, induction and PVG checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.





This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team who thrive to improve the service at every opportunity. So make a great career move. It begins with your application.

