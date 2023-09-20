Team Leader by Voyage Care
Are you a Team Leader? Are you looking for a new challenge? If you are this may be the perfect role for you!
Key Points:
Location: Caversham
Pay Rate: £11.92
At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:
We are looking for genuinely caring, hands-on individual to join our team. Closely supporting our Service Manager, our Team Leaders are responsible for promoting, managing and co-ordinating care plans, and you'll play a central role in team leadership. From allocating shifts and training days to overseeing recruitment and induction, you will be central to service delivery and you'll take a hands-on approach to care management too.
Voyage Care is a sector leading provider, with over 30 years' experience of specialist care and support. We support over 3,500 people with learning disabilities, autism, brain injuries and other complex needs across the UK.
So what can voyage care do for you?
Your benefits
Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:
- Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
- Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
- Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay
- Pay increases between roles
- Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card
- Enhanced family leave
- Free 24/7 external counselling service
- Access to external Wagestream app
- Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications
- Pension scheme and life assurance
- Long service awards
- Refer a friend bonuses
This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.
Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.
*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010
