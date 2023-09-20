Support Worker by Voyage Care

Support Worker



Experience required



Pay rate £11.22 per hour



Support workers full time



Here at our new specialist supported living service in Preston, we will be supporting 6 adults with mental health needs, traumatic backgrounds and challenging behaviours - this includes people moving on from long term hospital stays.



The aim of the service is to enable people to live a fulfilled life, as independently as possible. You will develop positive, respectful and trusting relationships with the people we support to improve their confidence and self-esteem, incorporating both therapeutic and social based activities.



You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day or night will be the same.



Flexible, resilient and composed in your approach, you will be supported by onsite management to follow Positive Behaviour Support plans and understanding the importance of reflective practice we can ensure the best outcomes for the person. You will also be supported by a large management team and behavioural therapist along with extensive and bespoke training to support further career development.



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Your benefits:



Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses

Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

