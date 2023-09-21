IT Asset Administrator by Voyage Care

This is a fantastic opportunity!



An ideal entry level position, for someone that wants to start a career in IT. You will need a passion for technology, customer service experience, great communication skills, and be highly organised.



You'll join a small team of like-minded individuals from a variety of backgrounds and experience, taking their first steps in their IT careers. You'll have a varied workload and get involved with multiple areas of IT. You'll set up computers and workstations for users, repair IT hardware such as Laptops, organise the purchase and replacement of equipment, and plenty more.



Working closely with the IT Support Desk, your team is responsible for managing the IT assets across the organisation. They manage the availability of equipment, life cycles and warranties, arranging deliveries and collections for sites and colleagues across the UK. Ultimately, your team ensures colleagues have the equipment they need.



During your time with us, we'll help you build your IT knowledge and give you the support you need for taking your next step in your IT career. Our goal is to develop talented people that we can progress onto other positions within our business.



Assisting the IT department with both asset and licence management. Liaising with people via phone, email, messages, and face to face, providing excellent customer service and communicating clearly. Monitoring the asset team's mailbox's, replying in a timely manner, in line with SLA's and KPI's. Provide technical expertise in the identified areas listed in the IT Asset Administrator Person Specification document, to monitor, progress, and complete ITSM tickets in line with SLA's and KPI's. Ensure that every request you work on have actions recorded in the ITSM's ticket. This is to include communication with users, detailing the actions you undertook, their outcomes, and the final resolution/closure information. In the event of a P1 or P2 incident, ensure your line manager is aware of them immediately. In the event your line manager is unavailable, another member of the management team is to be informed immediately. Managing IT equipment availability, placing orders with suppliers and adding procurement requests in the order management system. Keeping accurate records of company equipment, software, and installations. Building, repairing, and preparing IT equipment such as Laptops, Mobile devices, Peripheral items, and other equipment ready for usage. Working with both partners and colleagues, organising the distribution and collection of IT equipment across the business. Administering the supplier finance processes, including receiving IT invoices, matching invoices to orders, obtaining relevant sign offs, and working with the Finance team to ensure efficient governance and payment. Creating knowledge articles and participate in the maintenance of the knowledge library. Participate and encourage the sharing of good practice, processes, and successes with other business areas. Any other duties consummate with the post and/or hours of work, as may reasonably be required of you at your initial place of work or at any other of the company's establishments.

Good working knowledge of using Microsoft Outlook.

Good working knowledge of using Microsoft Word.

Good working knowledge of using Microsoft Excel.

Good understanding of basic IT security principals and best practices, including the Data Protection Act 2018 and GDPR.

Basic understanding of IT Networks fundamentals such as IP's and DHCP.

Good working knowledge of the windows operating system.

Good understanding of PC components and their responsibilities.

Experience in working in a busy fast paced environment.





Desired technical skills: Basic understanding of general procurement processes.



Basic knowledge of Active Directory.



Experience troubleshooting IT related issues.



Experience working with an ITSM ticketing system.

Excellent customer service skills and ability to calm agitated people.

Experience providing customer service in a busy, demanding environment.

Excellent verbal communication skills.

Good written communication skills.

A clear, and polite phone manner.

Ability to learn new technical skills quickly.

Ability to collaborate closely with colleagues, and work with a team to achieve goals.

Highly organized with the ability to prioritise and manage your own workload.

Ability to use your own initiative, and not being reliant on being shown how to proceed.

GCSE Grade 4/C in English or Functional skills English / Adult literacy - level 2

GCSE Grade 4/C in Maths or Functional skills Maths / Adult numeracy - level 2

ICDL / ECDL Level 2 - Certificate in IT User Skills.

Level 1 Certificate in ICT Professional Competence.

In return you will receive a competitive salary, 23 days annual leave + bank holidays and your birthday off, life assurance, pension contribution, access to childcare vouchers and Voyage Care's reward scheme.



