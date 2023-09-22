Registered Manager by Voyage Care

Registered Manager - Headley Down, Hampshire, £33,442.50 per annum



The Registered Manager will be responsible for the day to day management of a Registered service in Headley Down, in Hampshire.



The role will include administration and coordination of service teams, along with business development of key customer relationships with Local Authority, NHS and private commissioners of services.



They will possess a good working knowledge of health and social care, particularly in relation to registered services. Previous management within a complex needs setting is essential. They will have the ability to work under pressure and work to challenging deadlines. They will also have strong people management skills and sound commercial understanding.



Must already hold a CQC registration or be willing to undertake one.



Benefits of a career with Voyage Care:



Paid DBS & Holidays

Life assurance & Pension Scheme

Access to the Blue Light Card

Retail rewards & savings

Long service awards

Paid professional qualifications

Recommend a Friend Scheme which rewards £500 to £2000 T&C apply

In house management training as well as the option to undertake a series of professionally recognised qualifications.





Key Responsibilities



Manage the day to day running of the service, including all relevant line management and ongoing development responsibilities for the coordination, training and recruitment of the staff team.

Build and maintain relationships with all relevant local stakeholders. Arrange and attend regular meetings with stakeholders and utilise relationships to promote business growth or ensure prevention or resolution of issues. Maintain regular contact with all relevant contracts monitoring teams and be involved in all audits and visits.

Attend meetings with people we support, their families and other professionals.

Create and distribute any relevant reports or regular KPI information including completion of group reports as required.

Complete relevant quarterly quality audits with the support of your team to promote the identification of issues that may lead to service issues which could negatively affect the business.

Effectively implement and manage any procedure or policy changes within the team to ensure quality levels are maintained in line with regulatory, internal and contractual requirements.

Management of all complaints, incidents and accidents with support from the team as required. Ensure all regulatory, internal and contractual requirements are met, including completion of all relevant notifications and adherence to correct policy and procedure.

All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

