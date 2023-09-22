Support Worker by Voyage Care
Voyage Care Recruiting for Support Workers Now!
This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time
Shifts are a mixture of: 7:30- 14:30 and 14:30 - 21:30 working alternate weekends
Location: Wormelow, Herefordshire
Pay Rate: £11.02ph Plus enhancements:
- Evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour
- Overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour
Some of the activities we do are:
- Swimming
- Family home visits
- Volunteering at local community farm
- Gardening
- Arts and crafts
- Baking
- Days out for e.g. West Midlands Park, Beach, Cadbury World, Sea World etc.
- Shopping days
- Bike rides
- Sensory sessions
- Trampolining Therapy
- Holidays
Requirements:-
Support Workers in this location, experience is not necessary as all of our staff receive training tailored to the needs of the people they support.
You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.
Drivers are preferable but not essential.
Benefits to a career with Voyage Care:
- A mixture of in house training and nationally recognised qualifications (such as the level 3 in Health & Social Care) fully paid for by us
- Paid DBS & Holidays
- Life assurance & Pension Scheme
- Funded Blue Light Care including lots of high street discounts
- Long service awards
- Refer a friend now from £500-£2000 T&C's Apply
We are expanding our team and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team of Support Workers.
This registered service supports individuals within the home and local community. As a Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.
As a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK Voyage Care supports thousands of people. Across our services we support people to do various activities such as bowling, going to the cinema and on days out to the coast - so it might not feel much like work!
Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.
* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010
