Support Worker by Voyage Care
Voyage Care
Healthcare
LOCATION - Swaffham

Payrate - starts at £11.22

** Must have a UK Driving license to drive the Company cars**

At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:

  • Evening and weekend pay at an extra 50ph
  • Premium overtime rates at an extra £1 ph

We are looking for a support worker to join or team working on a 1:1 and 2:1 basis with our client in his own home. This will be supporting with full care day to day in a person centred way and allowing him to have a life meaningful to him.

Your benefits

As well as a rewarding role, and working with a fun and supportive team, we offer an exciting range of benefits:

Paid training and induction

  • Funded nationally recognised qualifications such as level three in Health and Social Care.
  • Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores including Argos and Asda, and leisure attractions, such as Alton Towers and Sea Life Centre.
  • Blue Light Card - recognised discount card for hundreds of high street retailers, restaurants and cinemas.
  • Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7
  • We'll pay for your DBS checks
  • Paid annual leave
  • Pension scheme
  • Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones
  • Long service award - reward scheme marking 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of working with us.
  • Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000*



No experience is necessary as all of our staff receive training tailored to the needs of the people they support. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team.

Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

