Support Worker by Voyage Care

Voyage Care are Recruiting for Support Workers to support people with a range of learning disabilities and mental health conditions.



Location: Longhope, Forest of Dean



Shifts mixture of: 7am - 14:00 - 14:00- 21:00 and sleepins



"This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time"



Pay Rate: £11.02ph



Evening and weekend pay at an extra 50p per hour

Overtime rates at an extra £1 per hour

As a Support Worker in our Longhope service Brook Lodge in the Forest of Dean you will work with people who have varying degrees of physical and learning disabilities as well as mental health issues. To promote independence and support them to lead as fulfilling life as possible our support workers incorporate both therapy-based activities and social based activities.



Activities in house are:



Trips out - E.g. Butterfly park, Safari parks, Beach and anything the people show an interest to partake in.

Holidays

Arts and Crafts

In house parties for special occasions

Gardening

Walks and picnics

Coffee shops

Daily drives out

Requirements:-



Support Workers in this location, experience is not necessary as all of our staff receive training tailored to the needs of the people they support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that covers support 24/7, 365 days a year. Our rotas are based on the support the people need and can be tailored if it fits with the service. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Drivers are preferable but not essential.



Benefits to a career with Voyage Care:



A mixture of in house training and nationally recognised qualifications (such as the level 3 in Health & Social Care) fully paid for by us

Paid DBS & Holidays

Life assurance & Pension Scheme

Access to the Blue Light Card scheme

Long service awards

Refer a friend now from £500-£2000 T&C's Apply

About this Job -



We are expanding our team and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team of Support Workers.



This registered service supports individuals within the home and local community. As a Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



Opportunities to progress are available.



As a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK, Voyage Care supports thousands of people. Across our services we support people to do various activities such as bowling, going to the cinema and on days out to the coast - so it might not feel much like work!





Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

