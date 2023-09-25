Waking Night Specialist Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Waking Night Specialist Support worker

Location: Gorleston on Sea

Pay Rate: starts at £12.02





Hours: Flexible, full and part time, permanent contracts with guaranteed hours available



**MUST HAVE A VALID FULL UK DRIVING LICENCE TO DRIVE OUR VEHICLES**



Voyage Care are recruiting!



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Ideally you will have previous experience and have a care certificate as well. We provide a fantastic training and induction programme that will support you in your role. We are currently recruiting for our new service in Lowestoft where we support adults with learning disabilities and complex needs in a Specialist Behaviour Support Service (SBSS).



You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses

At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues and we're proud to offer excellent pay rates across all of our services as well as enhanced overtime payments and enhanced evening and weekend payments.



Requirements



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

