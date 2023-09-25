Specialist Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Specialist Support Worker

Location: Gorleston

Pay Rate: starts at £12.02 per hour





Full and part time hours!



Voyage Care are recruiting! Start your new job with a sector leading care provider with 30 years' experience today.



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

For this role we would like previous experience due to this being a Specialist Behaviour Services service (SBSS)so Care certificate would be ideal but we will provide a fantastic training and induction programme that will support you in this role.



You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.



You will also enjoy benefits including:



Refer a Friend BONUS (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!*)

Flexible working hours & overtime available

Good opportunities to progress if you want it

Paid DBS and holidays

Long service awards & retail rewards and savings

Life assurance and pension scheme

*T&Cs apply



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues and we're proud to offer excellent pay rates across all of our services (a minimum of £11.22 per hour) as well as enhanced overtime payments and enhanced evening and weekend payments.





* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

