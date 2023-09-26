Support Worker by Voyage Care

Support Worker



Pay Rate: £10.90



35 Hours contract - Days



Location: The Wirral



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply) *

Here at our supported living services in the Wirral we support adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs.



The aim of the service is to enable people to live a fulfilled life, as independently as possible. You will develop positive, respectful and trusting relationships with the people we support to improve their confidence and self-esteem, incorporating social based activities.



You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in everyday activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.



You will also enjoy benefits including:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply) *

Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores including Argos and Asda, and leisure attractions, such as Alton Towers and Sea Life Centre.

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers, restaurants etc

Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7

Paid training, induction and nationally funded recognized qualifications

We'll pay for your DBS checks

Paid annual leave & pension scheme

Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones

Long Service Award

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000. (Terms and conditions apply)

Key Responsibilities



You will encourage the people you support to take an active role in all aspects of daily living and ensure the appropriate level of individual care and support is delivered

Communicating with the people you support using appropriate communication methods, including tact, empathy and diplomacy. This may include using specialist communication methods for which the company would provide training.

Assisting with individuals' care

Participating in individuals' daily outings, activities, holidays or recreational pursuits when required in order to assist the people you support with all aspects of their daily life

Support workers are social care superheroes.





You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

