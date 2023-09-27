Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

We are looking for a Senior Support Worker to join our team in the community.



A Manual Drivers License is needed for this role.



Role Overview:



As a senior support worker your key responsibilities will be similar to a support worker, but with additional responsibilities. You will carry out specific duties assigned by the registered manager, including delegating duties to the support team. As well as having increased responsibility, you will support and assist support staff where required or work alone with the people we support. As a senior member of the team, you will promote good practice at all times and act as a positive role model.



Key responsibilities



Provide support in a way that is respectful, promotes dignity and independence.

Provide support in any location appropriate to meet the needs of the people we support.

Communicating with the people you support using appropriate communication methods.

Assisting with individuals' care, including personal care.

Participating in the development and implementation of support plans.

Assisting the people we support with household activities.

Ordering, receiving, storing and administering medication to the people you support.

Participating, planning and running of the day-to-day events of the service.

Recording and completing any appropriate documentation.

So, what can voyage care do for you?



Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you





Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.



This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

