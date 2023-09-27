Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role- Senior Support worker



Location - Tudor Rose, Alton



Pay- £12.50 per hour



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Voyage Care is seeking a Senior Support worker, to join the management team at one of our residential services in Hindhead that provides support to those with Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder and associated complex behaviours.



Benefits for Voyage Care include:



Competitive rates of pay

Free, industry leading, face to face and online training - including NVQ's

The opportunity for career progression to senior management within a sector leading organisation

High street discounts via the Blue Light Card

Reporting to the Service Manager; the Senior Support Worker will oversee staff and provide assistance to the People we Support. Tasks undertaken by the Senior Support Worker may include:



Managing the service in the absence of the Service Manager

Shift Leading

Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments

Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments

Providing care to the People we Support

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references

