Branch Manager by Voyage Care

DCA Branch Manager



Location: Wrexham



Salary: £35,000 Per Annum + Car allowance



Role Overview



The DCA Branch Manager (Registered Manager) will be responsible for the day to day management of the business, including administration and coordination teams, along with business development of key customer relationships with Local Authority, NHS and private commissioners of services.



Possessing a good working knowledge of health and social care, CIW and SCW requirements particularly in relation to supported living and community based care delivery. They will have the ability to work under pressure and work to challenging deadlines. They will also have strong people management skills and sound commercial understanding.



Key Responsibilities



Manage the day to day running of the business, including all relevant line management and ongoing development responsibilities for the Coordination, Recruitment, Training and Administration Team.

Build and maintain relationships with all relevant local stakeholders. Arrange and attend regular meetings with stakeholders and utilise relationships to promote business growth or ensure prevention or resolution of issues. Maintain regular contact with all relevant contracts monitoring teams and be involved in all audits and visits.

Attend meetings with people we support , their families and other professionals alongside the field support and co-ordination team

Create and distribute any relevant reports or regular KPI information including completion of group reports as required

Complete relevant quarterly quality audits with the support of your team to promote the identification of issues that may lead to service issues which could negatively affect the business.

Effectively implement and manage any procedure or policy changes within the team to ensure quality levels are maintained in line with regulatory, internal and contractual requirements

Management of all complaints, incidents, and accidents with support from the team as required. Ensure all regulatory, internal, and contractual requirements are met, including completion of all relevant notifications and adherence to correct policy and procedure.

Maintain a good knowledge of local competitors and use this to inform how we develop the business.

Manage local tenders and mini-bids as they arise with support from the contracts team, including preparing and reviewing the commercial aspects of proposals for customers in conjunction with finance and oversee the setup of all new packages of care from the point of referral.

Support in the development of external tendering/client proposal documentation

Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Paid Social Care Wales registration for your first year

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you





Financially astute and exceptionally organized, you will join us with a Registered Managers Award plus your Level 5 Diploma or equivalent qualification or be eligible to complete the Level 5 Diploma. Be willing to register with CIW and SCW. You will certainly be experienced in care management and will possess excellent knowledge of Care Standards, Regulations and Valuing People. Above all, you should be as approachable, as reliable and as dedicated as we are, and you'll be poised to hit the ground 'sprinting'.



We ensure that the people we support reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



Due to the nature of this post, a full UK driving license is essential.



All applicants and subsequent job offer will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

