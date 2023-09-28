Female Community Support Worker by Voyage Care

Female Community Support workers in Swindon!



Full and Part time hours available!



MUST have a valid Full UK driving licence.



Payrate starts at £11.02!



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



As a Supported Living Support Worker, you'll be helping to give independence, fulfillment and happiness to thousands of people we support with learning and physical disabilities, brain injuries, autism and other complex needs. You'll receive full person-specific training to provide exceptional care and support.



No day is the same and we pride ourselves on supporting individuals to become more independent, learn and develop their skills, have new experiences and explore activities and hobbies. This could be with day to day living such as maintaining their own home, washing, dressing, cooking and shopping, or by supporting individuals in their local communities to appointments, to look for employment opportunities or to simply support them in having fun.



You'll be working at a supported living service, which means the individual lives in a rented home that may be shared with others. You may be supporting a number of individuals to increase their independent living skills and be a part of the local community.



We're looking for both exp



erienced people and those who want to take their first steps into this exciting and rewarding industry



Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

