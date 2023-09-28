IT Colleague Experience Advisor by Voyage Care

PURPOSE OF THE JOB: This is a hybrid role split between working from our Group Support office in Lichfield and at home. The roles purpose is to provide timely access to business systems. To provide support and initial training to colleagues throughout the employment life cycle from onboarding to offboarding. To conduct an IT induction to all new starters and refresher to those changing roles.



Key Responsibilities:



To create Active Directory account(s) via Azure to all new starters. Provide timely contact to colleagues on their first day of work to ensure receipt of the correct IT equipment and system access to fulfil their role. This can be via phone, Teams, email or in person. Provide first contact/support for logging in for the first time on IT devices, this can be via phone, Teams or in person. Provide IT Induction for new starters and ensure this is recorded within their Aspire learning. Ensure access to business software applications and relevant network drives as per the role matrix and rectify where necessary. Follow up with new starters onboarded within a month to ensure smooth transition into the business. Track any change of circumstances within the business in relation to the role, redacting or adding permissions to applications/network drives where appropriate. This may also include the retrieval of IT equipment. Ensure when a colleague is offboarded that the necessary login/Active Directory details are deactivated and that any assigned IT equipment is retrieved. Passing all IT assets change information to the Asset Management team to ensure that an accurate asset register is maintained. Liaising with the IT Colleague Experience Team Leader when issues cannot be resolved or there are a number of similar issues in order to solve queries. You may be required to undertake other duties appropriate to your post and/or hours of work, as may reasonably be required of you at your initial place of work or at any other of the company's establishments.



• Good general level of Education to include GCSE Level C in Maths and English

• Good planning and time management skills

• Must have a strong attention to detail

• Ability to empathise with the needs of employees and guide them accordingly

• Problem solving skills

• Ability to meet deadlines

• Ability to prioritise tasks appropriately

• Computer literate including ability to use spreadsheets and databases. In return you will receive a competitive salary, 23 days annual leave + bank holidays and your birthday off, life assurance, pension contribution, access to childcare vouchers and Voyage Care's reward scheme.



