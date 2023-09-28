Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Senior Support Worker (Full Time)



Rate: £12.00



Location: Folkstone/Dover/Deal



Driver: Flexible requirement



Role Overview:-



As a Senior Support Worker at Kent DCA, you will work with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities and other complex needs to promote independence and support them to lead as fulfilling life as possible, incorporating both therapy-based activities and social based activities. In this role you will work closely with the Community Care Supervisor and support them with leading the schemes.



Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits, and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.



Your duties will also include:



Leading an individual scheme and providing supervision and leadership to the local staff team.

Supporting the Community Care Supervisor with quality checks and supervision of staff.

Helping the people we support to learn new skills and live as independently as possible.

Ensuring the people we support are encouraged to reach their full potential.

Providing personal care where required.

Supporting moving and handling needs where required.

Support with medication and complex clinical needs where required.

Providing companionship.

Support to access activities and socialise with others.

Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour.

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour.

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions.

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants.

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments.

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service.

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt.

Paid training, induction, and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need.

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications.

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones.

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care.

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you.





Here at Voyage Care we like to EMPOWER each other, work TOGETHER, continue to be HONEST, to lead in OUTSTANDING quality and always be SUPPORTIVE.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



** Should your employment with Voyage Care terminate for any reason within the first 3 months of your employment start date, the full cost of the DBS will be repayable back to us. Deducted from your final salary



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

