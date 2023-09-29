Care Co-ordinator by Voyage Care

Role: Care Co-ordinator



Hours: 37.5 hours



Location: Memorial Center Brynteg, Quarry Road, Brynteg, Wrexham, LL11 6AB



ROLE OVERVIEW



The Coordinator will be responsible for the appropriate management and coordination of the care delivery team to ensure provision of commissioned services to the people we support and be the first point of contact for day to day operational requirements of care team and the people we support. This is a predominantly office based role with parking on-site.



Key Responsibilities



Complete and maintain monthly schedules for your care packages in line with deadlines. Ensure your care team have appropriate shifts allocated and any gaps in schedules are filled with an appropriate carer as soon as possible.

Monitor and maintain the electronic call monitoring system with incoming and outgoing times

System maintenance related to schedules and care packages ensuring hours and shift patters are correct at all times and any ended packages have been removed from the system

Involvement in setting up of new package including system set up and co-ordination of introduction meetings, initial rotas etc.

Involvement in relevant meetings related to the care of the people we support, these may involve, families, other professionals or the funders

Co-ordinate the production, collection and distribution of MAR charts for your care packages, making full use of pharmacy MAR charts where possible.

Maintaining compliance and support of staff through coordination and completion of supervision, appraisal and team meetings and spot checks as per Company policy

To ensure management of employees sickness and absence as per company policies, including carrying out return to work interviews when relevant.

General line management of your care delivery team, including managing availability or contractual changes, annual leave requests, other relevant HR issues and ensuring leavers are processed in line with company procedure.

Provide operational support in relation to complaints, staff grievances and disciplinary issues.

Participate in the on call service on a rota basis.

Fill gaps in care rotas in emergency situations where you have the necessary skills and experience

Support the Recruiter by:

Actively participating in monthly recruitment meetings to establish exact recruitment requirements



Interviewing new care staff



Monitoring compliance status of care delivery team and requesting appropriate documentation or training courses in a timely manner

Your benefits



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Pay increases between roles

Paid Social Care Wales registration for your first year

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

