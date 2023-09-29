Female Support Worker by Voyage Care

Female Support Worker



Huish House- Langport



Both Days and Nights



£11.70 ph



50p Night Enhancement - £12.20 per hour



We're on the hunt for genuinely caring, hands-on Female Support Workers with a passion for enhancing the quality of life of the people we support. You'll be based within our Residential Care Home in Langport at Huish House.



As a female support worker with us you'll be helping people to gain more independence in their daily lives, whilst working within a dynamic team to support a fantastic group of people!



Our residential care home is welcoming and friendly environments and you can be sure that no two days will be the same! You'll be enhancing the lives of the people we support by teaching them new life skills, assisting with personal care, encouraging them to access their local communities, socialising and doing lots of activities. One day you could be out with the people we support in local shops, arts and craft days, the next you could be unwinding with them playing video games, watching films or going to the cinema.



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Funded Blue Light Card including lots of high street discounts

We can accommodate full and part time hours, we have a fantastic range of benefits for our staff and we offer sector leading career progression, so don't hesitate to apply today and make a real difference to the lives of the people we're supporting!



Why choose us?



You don't need to have experience to be a fantastic female support worker, what you need is a passion for enhancing the quality of life for the people we support, a desire to learn and a genuine caring attitude. If you've got the passion to make someone's life better, we can give you all the skills and development opportunities you need to build a great career.



A career with Voyage Care offers long-term employment prospects, with opportunity for promotion and progression as well as job security in a sector leading organisation.







All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.



"This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time"

