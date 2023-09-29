Female Team Leader by Voyage Care

Female Team Leader



Huish House- Langport



£14.18 ph



We are seeking a Female Team Leader, to join the management team at Huish House, Langport that provides support to those with Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder and associated complex behaviours.



As a Female Team Leader you will be part of an inclusive team empowered to create innovative ways to support individuals to achieve their own personal goals and live fulfilling lives.



Your role will be to work alongside other team leaders and reporting directly to the service Manager; the Team Leader will oversee staff and provide assistance to the People we Support.



Tasks undertaken by the Team Leader may include:



Shift Leading

Developing / Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments

Overseeing professional assessments / health appointments

Rota management

Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments

Providing care to the People we Support

Managing the service in the absence of the Manager

On call duties

Requirements



Essential



This is a shift based role that can include working on weekends, nights and bank holidays so flexibility is essential.

A passion for delivering excellent customer service and a genuine desire to help people

The ability to work well within a team

The ability to work to robust, clear guidelines

Experience in a senior role within the care industry, particularly with supporting people with a learning disability.

Experience in managing, supervising, and developing a team

Good written and verbal communication skills. Confident, articulate, and professional

Keenness to learn in a fast-paced environment and creatively solve problems

Desire to embrace our values and Ethos.

Licence/Certification:



Driving Licence (preferred)



NVQ Level 3 Health & Social Care or willing to work towards



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Funded Blue Light Card including lots of high street discounts





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

