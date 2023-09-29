Day Registered Nurse by Voyage Care

Day Registered Nurse - Taunton - £22.58ph



Full Time and Part Time - Days & Nights Available!



(Overtime rate from £25.08 per hour up to £26.08 per hour + an additional £0.50 per hour for night shifts and weekends)



We are recruiting for motivated Day Registered Nurses to join Wey House, our adult residential nursing home based in Norton Fitzwarren, Taunton. This is a fantastic opportunity to join our sector leading organisation on a permanent contract with an attractive benefits package. We have day and night shifts available, ranging from full time to part time hours.



As a Day Registered Nurse at Wey House, you will offer care and rehabilitation for our 31 bedded nursing home, assisting people who have been diagnosed with conditions such as Huntington's, Acquired Brain Injuries, Strokes, Cerebral Palsy and Learning Disabilities. This wide range of conditions ensures that Nurses continue to develop and learn new skills on a day-to-day basis. Our nursing home aims towards providing consistent and high-quality care to those who live in our service for many years. Developing a close working relationship with the people we support, means that we can put their nursing and care needs as our main priority.



Wey House is a welcoming and friendly environment, and you can be sure that no two days will be the same. Nurses are supported to continue with their CPD and are provided with CPD training in areas' including: Dementia, pain management, stoma care, catheter care, verification of death, and more. We also support nurses with their annual NMC fee.



You will need to be a Qualified Nurse with previous experience in planning clinical care, delivering a focused and person centered approach. Being innovative in your approach to nursing care and supporting individuals' health needs, would be advantageous.



Each day shift we have two qualified RGN's and 14 dedicated support workers, each night shift we have one qualified RGN and four dedicated waking night staff. Our team will be welcoming and supportive, helping you develop in your role from day one.



We will offer a competitive benefit package including all of the below:



Competitive hourly rates with paid breaks

Reimbursement of Nurse revalidation fee's

FREE Uniform

Paid annual leave

Company sick pay

Workplace Pension

FREE onsite Parking

Consider funding external training courses

Refer a friend scheme

Funded Blue Light Card including lots of high street discounts





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

