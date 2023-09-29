Recruiter by Voyage Care

Internal Recruiter - Hybrid Role - £26,000 per annum
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a motivated individual to join our recruitment team as a Recruiter based in Somerset. You will be reporting to the Regional Recruitment Manager for the South West Region at Voyage Care and will have a cluster of services that you will be responsible for providing a best in class recruitment service to. Our team have a great dynamic and we're really looking for someone that is motivated, hard working and has a fantastic sense of humour that is willing and eager to learn.
This is a hybrid working role where you will need to work out of our services within the Taunton/Somerset area, 2/3 days a week and the rest from home. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who is hardworking, results oriented and resilient with flair in selling and customer service. This is a business critical position and is an integral part of supporting our management in identifying best in class colleagues
Duties include:
- Source suitable candidates for roles that are delegated each day through a variety of methods including CV searching, referrals, job board advertising, company website applications, company database, networking and social media.
- Conduct in-depth telephone screenings to evaluate candidate competency, motivation and personality fit for each vacancy.
- Encourage potential candidates to register their CVs and develop our existing talent pool.
- Liaise with recruiting managers and candidates by telephone to arrange interviews and follow through until vacancy closure.
- Achieve agreed KPI's for sourcing new candidates while adhering to recruitment SLAs.
- Ensure recruitment systems are updated with relevant information to produce reports for management on recruitment timelines & quality.
Skills / Experience:
- Experience in working in a similar busy fast paced environment with a proven track record in delivering against agreed KPI's and providing an excellent service.
- Experience of dealing with people/customers either over the phone or face to face
- Highly organised with the ability to multi-task and deal with constantly changing priorities
- Excellent communication skills to deal with candidates and managers at all levels
- Good computer skills with knowledge and experience of using the Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Word, Excel and Outlook
- Database management experience preferably gained using an applicant tracking system
- Take responsibility and ownership of tasks to ensure deadlines are met
- Applicants with in-house recruitment or agency recruitment experience are preferred although is not essential as full training will be provided
- A driver with their own vehicle is essential to this role due to the needs to travel for team meetings/training/service visits.
In return you will receive a competitive salary, 23 days annual leave + bank holidays and your birthday off, life assurance, pension contribution and Voyage Care's reward scheme.
Make a great career choice and apply now!
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.