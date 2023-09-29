Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Shift Leading

Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments

Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments

Providing care to the People we Support

Voyage Care is seeking a Senior Support Worker, to join the management team at a Supported Living Service in Blandford Forum, Dorset that provides support to those with Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder and associated behaviours. Reporting to the Field Support Supervisor; the Senior Support Worker will oversee staff and provide assistance to the People we Support.We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.

Previous experience in a health or social care setting is essential. Please note that the role will include weekend work, shifts on public holidays and some sleep in shifts.