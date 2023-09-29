Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care
Senior Support Worker- Shillingstone £25194.00 per annum
- Shift Leading
- Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments
- Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments
- Providing care to the People we Support
Previous experience in a health or social care setting is essential. Please note that the role will include weekend work, shifts on public holidays and some sleep in shifts.
Voyage Care ask that Team Leaders:
- Understand the importance of motivating a team
- Work within the company's ethos of providing person centred care
- Are compassionate and understanding
- Are reliable and conscientious
- Have a good understanding of written and spoken English and basic Mathematics
- Hold an Enhanced DBS on the Update Service or a prepared to undertake an Enhanced DBS
