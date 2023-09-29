For Employers
Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care
company logo
Voyage Care
Healthcare
View 260 jobs
Blandford ForumLocation
Blandford Forum
13 days ago
Posted date
13 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote
Senior Support Worker- Shillingstone £25194.00 per annum

Voyage Care is seeking a Senior Support Worker, to join the management team at a Supported Living Service in Blandford Forum, Dorset that provides support to those with Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder and associated behaviours. Reporting to the Field Support Supervisor; the Senior Support Worker will oversee staff and provide assistance to the People we Support.

Tasks undertaken by the Team Leader may include:

  • Shift Leading
  • Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments
  • Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments
  • Providing care to the People we Support
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.


Previous experience in a health or social care setting is essential. Please note that the role will include weekend work, shifts on public holidays and some sleep in shifts.


Voyage Care ask that Team Leaders:

  • Understand the importance of motivating a team
  • Work within the company's ethos of providing person centred care
  • Are compassionate and understanding
  • Are reliable and conscientious
  • Have a good understanding of written and spoken English and basic Mathematics
  • Hold an Enhanced DBS on the Update Service or a prepared to undertake an Enhanced DBS


