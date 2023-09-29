Waking night Support Worker by Voyage Care

Are you looking for a role with flexible working hours and lot of variety? At our supported living service, we are looking for people who care. That's it; we can help you gain and develop the rest of the skills to become a great support worker!



As a support worker with us you'll be helping to support the people within the service with their daily activities; while encouraging them to gain more independence in their daily lives.



Our service in Taunton is a a welcoming and friendly environment; with a great staff team and lovely residents who have a lot of personality. You'll be enhancing the lives of the people we support by teaching them and supporting them with their daily life; including assisting with their personal care, encouraging them to access their local communities, socialising and doing lots of activities. Our night position will see you assisting with a nightly routine, helping the people we support wind down for the evening. Doing hourly checks and getting ready for the following day.



This is an amazing role for someone who is looking to really make a difference to someone's life and to help them grow in confidence and independence so that they meet their goals.





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

