Application Developer by Voyage Care

Application Developer - Remote working with an occasional visit to Lichfield office, Staffordshire



We are seeking talented and enthusiastic developers to join our successful internal development team and assist us with developing greenfield applications and maintaining and enhancing existing applications. Successful candidates will need to demonstrate a passion for development and strong technical skills. Excellent interpersonal skills are also a must for these roles as you will be expected to liaise with key stakeholders from all parts of the business as well as be able to work effectively within a team environment



The roles are primarily remote working but with the occasional requirement to visit our Group Support offices near Lichfield.



Voyage Care are passionate about investing in people and this role also comes with a Plural Sight subscription. We are also more than happy to invest in course-based training as required.





Required Skills



C#, .NET Framework, .NET Core, MVC, WebForms

Client-Side Scripting and Libraries such as JavaScript, JQuery etc.

Creating and using WebAPI / RESTful API's

Experience of Development Methodologies such as Agile, Waterfall, Scrum etc.

Experience of Source Control Systems such as Team Foundation Server, DevOps Azure, Git

Experience of ORM's such as Entity Framework, Dapper etc.

Experience with SQL Relational databases e.g. tables, views, queries and stored procedures

Desirable Skills



Experience of Business Intelligence Tools E.g. Power BI, SSRS etc.

Experience of developing Desktop Applications

Experience of developing Mobile Applications e.g. Android or iOS

Employee benefits include 25 days annual leave plus bank holidays, Life Assurance, sick pay and workplace pension.



If you are a self-starter who thrives on working in a dynamic team that is passionate about delivering the highest quality, we would like to hear from you.



Make a great career choice and apply now!



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.

